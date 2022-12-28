Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,894 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,701,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VDE stock opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.