Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81.

