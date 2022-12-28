Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.