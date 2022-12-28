Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

CVX stock opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average is $162.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.