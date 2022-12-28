Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 111.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 511,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,350,000 after purchasing an additional 270,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 605.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 218,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 187,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $162.08. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.