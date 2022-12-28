WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,284 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 189.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $108.76 and a one year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

