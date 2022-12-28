Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $229.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.49. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $245.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

