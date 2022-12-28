Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 23,262 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,561,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,249,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.