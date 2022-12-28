Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

