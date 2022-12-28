Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

