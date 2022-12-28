Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 181 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $190.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $191.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

