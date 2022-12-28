Well Done LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 6,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

