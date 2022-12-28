Well Done LLC Sells 635 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

