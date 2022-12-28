Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.