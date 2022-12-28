WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

JNJ opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.