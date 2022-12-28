Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 165.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

