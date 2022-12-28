WFA of San Diego LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $453.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

