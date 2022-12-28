WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 4,293 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 253.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.76 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

