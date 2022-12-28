WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 658 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after purchasing an additional 648,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $344.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.21 and a 200 day moving average of $235.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.76 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.