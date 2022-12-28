Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.55. The firm has a market cap of $344.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.76 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

