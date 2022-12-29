1,239 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $286.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

