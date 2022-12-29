1,415 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 72.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $35,211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.74 and a 1 year high of $329.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $6,189,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

