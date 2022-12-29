1,415 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2022

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 72.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $35,211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.74 and a 1 year high of $329.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $6,189,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.