2,155 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MMC opened at $164.60 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

