2,356 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 20,358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

PXD opened at $224.39 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $179.80 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.84 and a 200-day moving average of $235.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

