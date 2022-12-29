2,730 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $255.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $350.98.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

