2,749 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $201.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

