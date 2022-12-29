28,199 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 421,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,027,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after buying an additional 336,738 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.24. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

