3,830 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

XEL opened at $70.57 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

