3,838 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Genuine Parts by 70.4% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 101,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

GPC stock opened at $175.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.