4,391 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $129.41 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

