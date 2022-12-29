4,634 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Natera by 49,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Natera Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $69,266.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,264.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $69,266.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,264.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $642,391 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.