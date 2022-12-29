4,634 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Natera by 49,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.
In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $69,266.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,264.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $69,266.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,264.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $642,391 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
