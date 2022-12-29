47,183 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,925,000 after purchasing an additional 542,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,592 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,781,000 after purchasing an additional 504,324 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.0 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

