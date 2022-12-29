6,988 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CGI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.16.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of CGI stock opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.11.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.