9,127 Shares in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 329,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 206,496 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 66,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $2,758,671.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,889,333 shares of company stock valued at $81,432,096 in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

