AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 160,627 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,627 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $461.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

