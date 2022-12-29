Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,969,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 397.2% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after buying an additional 1,235,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

NYSE BABA opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 218.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.