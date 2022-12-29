Allworth Financial LP Acquires 213 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 6.5% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Entergy by 75.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Entergy Stock Down 1.5 %

ETR opened at $112.97 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.