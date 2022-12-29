Allworth Financial LP Acquires 287 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.59 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.