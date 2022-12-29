Allworth Financial LP Acquires 3,835 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 243.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CATH stock opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $59.73.

