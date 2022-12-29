Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $167.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,461 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

