Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

