Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 156.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $270.99 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $260.46 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.48.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

