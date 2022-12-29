Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,649 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,724,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after buying an additional 252,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after buying an additional 191,207 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

