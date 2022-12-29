Allworth Financial LP Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 8,929.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 144.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $103.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

