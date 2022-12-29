Allworth Financial LP Has $226,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NVO opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.