Allworth Financial LP Has $265,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

MU stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

