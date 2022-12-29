Allworth Financial LP Has $327,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 127,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

