Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,024 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

