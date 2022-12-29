Allworth Financial LP Purchases 30,101 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.66 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

