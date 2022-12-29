Allworth Financial LP Purchases 52 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $285.76 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.52 and its 200-day moving average is $293.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

